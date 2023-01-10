Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 10, 2023 / 12:03 PM

Ellen DeGeneres films flash flood near her Montecito home

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ellen DeGeneres shared a video of flooding near her home in California amid evacuation orders. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ellen DeGeneres shared a video of flooding near her home in California amid evacuation orders. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Ellen DeGeneres is giving a glimpse of the flooding in California.

The 64-year-old television personality filmed a flash flood near her home in Montecito on Monday.

DeGeneres shared a video on Instagram of a nearby creek. She said the town was under mandatory evacuation orders but that she was asked to shelter in place due to her property being on higher ground.

"This is the five-year anniversary from the fire and mudslides that killed so many people and people lost their homes, their lives," DeGeneres said, referencing the 2018 mudslides that killed over 20 people. "This is crazy. On the five-year anniversary, we're having unprecedented rain."

"This creek next door to our house never flows, ever. It's probably about nine feet up, and it could go another two feet up. We have horses ready to evacuate," she added.

DeGeneres concluded her post by asking people to "be nicer to mother nature."

"We need to be nicer to mother nature because mother nature is not happy with us. Let's all do our part. Stay safe everybody."

Thousands of Californians are under evacuation orders as a winter storm batters the state. Heavy rains have caused mudslides and flooding and are expected to continue into Wednesday.

