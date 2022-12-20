Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 20, 2022 / 12:13 PM

Jessica Simpson shares holiday photos with family: 'Feeling festive'

By Annie Martin
1/4
Jessica Simpson is celebrating the holidays with her husband, Eric Johnson, and their three children. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3afaaf3fb9d27464c8d6fb79fc28345f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jessica Simpson is celebrating the holidays with her husband, Eric Johnson, and their three children. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Jessica Simpson is celebrating the holidays with her family.

The 42-year-old singer and fashion designer shared photos Monday on Instagram featuring her husband, Eric Johnson, and their three kids, Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3.

Advertisement

The pictures show Simpson enjoying festive outings with her family. In one photo, Simpson is seen wearing a penguin headband as Birdie poses with her parents.

Other photos show Simpson wearing a blue faux-fur coat during an outing with Johnson, Maxwell and Ace.

"Faux-sure feeling festive with my beautiful family in this Holiday Season," she captioned the post.

Socialite Paris Hilton and stylist Rachel Zoe celebrated with Simpson in the comments.

Advertisement

"Beautiful family," Hilton wrote.

"The most beautiful smiley children," Zoe said.

Simpson called daughter Maxwell her "best friend" while celebrating Maxwell's 10th birthday in May.

"She is drop dead gorgeous, funny, empathetic, spacial, loyal, artistic, compassionate, drama-free, timely, hopeful, understanding, creative, athletic, thought provoking, ahead of the curve, resilient, and prayerful," she said of Maxwell.

Simpson released her most recent album, the holiday album Happy Christmas, in 2010. She released a cover of the Nothing but Thieves song "Particles" in November 2021.

Read More

Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV Alyssa Milano celebrates 50th birthday with makeup-free selfie: 'No filter' Sharon Osbourne 'back home and doing great' after hospitalization What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Seventeen's Vernon is on the run in 'Black Eye' music video teaser
Music // 20 minutes ago
Seventeen's Vernon is on the run in 'Black Eye' music video teaser
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop star Vernon released a preview of his music video for "Black Eye," the title track from his debut solo mixtape.
Brendan Fraser to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Movies // 35 minutes ago
Brendan Fraser to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "The Whale" actor Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Marcus Coloma confirms 'General Hospital' exit: 'What an incredible ride'
TV // 1 hour ago
Marcus Coloma confirms 'General Hospital' exit: 'What an incredible ride'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Marcus Coloma, who plays Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital," confirmed his impending exit from the ABC soap opera.
'BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas' coming to theaters in February
Music // 1 hour ago
'BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas' coming to theaters in February
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS will release the concert film "BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas" in theaters in 2023.
Rosie O'Donnell celebrates son Blake's engagement: 'She said yes!'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Rosie O'Donnell celebrates son Blake's engagement: 'She said yes!'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Rosie O'Donnell's son Blake O'Donnell got engaged to his girlfriend, Teresa Westervelt, during a family outing on Broadway.
Alyssa Milano celebrates 50th birthday with makeup-free selfie: 'No filter'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Alyssa Milano celebrates 50th birthday with makeup-free selfie: 'No filter'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "Charmed" actress Alyssa Milano shared a message to her followers and a makeup-free selfie on her 50th birthday.
Sharon Osbourne 'back home and doing great' after hospitalization
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Sharon Osbourne 'back home and doing great' after hospitalization
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Former "The Talk" host Sharon Osbourne gave a health update after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.
Eva Green, Vincent Cassel to star in Apple TV+ drama 'Liaison'
TV // 3 hours ago
Eva Green, Vincent Cassel to star in Apple TV+ drama 'Liaison'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "Penny Dreadful" actress Eva Green and "Westworld" alum Vincent Cassel have signed on to star in the six-part Apple TV+ thriller, "Liaison."
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
TV // 3 hours ago
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "Super Sized Salon" star and Babydoll Beauty Couture founder Jamie Lopez has died at age 37.
James Gunn responds to backlash: 'Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions'
Movies // 4 hours ago
James Gunn responds to backlash: 'Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- James Gunn, who was recently named co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, posted on social media his response to fan backlash to the direction they are taking iconic comic-book adaptations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Google Doodle honors Dutch painter Judith Leyster
Google Doodle honors Dutch painter Judith Leyster
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement