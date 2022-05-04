Jessica Simpson celebrates daughter and 'best friend' Maxwell on her 10th birthday

1/4

May 4 (UPI) -- Jessica Simpson is celebrating her daughter and "best friend" Maxwell on her 10th birthday. The 41-year-old singer and fashion designer marked the occasion Tuesday by dedicating a post to Maxwell on Instagram. Advertisement

Simpson shared a photo of Maxwell, her elder daughter with her husband Eric Johnson, surrounded by Squishmallows stuffed toys.

"How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!? We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family," Simpson captioned the post.

Simpson praised her daughter as "a leader without ego, a bleeding heart that inspires and loves deeply and forever."

"She is drop dead gorgeous, funny, empathetic, spacial, loyal, artistic, compassionate, drama-free, timely, hopeful, understanding, creative, athletic, thought provoking, ahead of the curve, resilient, and prayerful," the star wrote.

"Maxwell Drew Johnson is THE PERFECT 10 and my VERY BEST FRIEND!!!" she added.

Simpson and Johnson married in July 2014 and have two other children, son Ace Knute, 8, and daughter Birdie Mae, 3.

The couple threw Maxwell a Squishmallows-themed birthday party at home with family and friends.

Simpson shared photos Wednesday on Instagram Stories of North West, the elder daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and Penelope Disick, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, celebrating with Maxwell at the bash.

One of the pictures shows Maxwell and North posing with a Squishmallows toy in the back of a pickup truck, while another shows Penelope hugging Maxwell as she opens gifts.

Simpson posted a family photo with Johnson and their three kids while celebrating Johnson's 42nd birthday in September.

The singer shared a cover of the Nothing but Thieves song "Particles" in November, her first new music in nearly two years.