Jessica Simpson shares cover of 'Particles' by Nothing but Thieves

Jessica Simpson released a cover of the Nothing but Thieves song "Particles," her first music in nearly two years. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Jessica Simpson is back with new music. The 41-year-old singer, fashion designer and author released a cover of the Nothing but Thieves song "Particles" on Thursday. Advertisement

"Particles" is a song about struggling with addiction but being willing to change for a loved one.

"Baby, tell me if I'm being strange / And if I need to rearrange / My particles / I will for you / My particles / I will for you," Simpson sings.

The "Particles" music video shows Simpson perform the emotional song while nude and sitting in a candlelit room.

"The whole idea of music heals is an honest truth to me. This song saved a broken piece of me," she wrote on Instagram.

Simpson has been open about her struggles with addiction. She celebrated her fourth year of sobriety and shared an "unrecognizable" photo last week.

"Particles" is Simpson's first music since the EP Open Book, which she released alongside the audiobook version of her memoir in February 2020.

Simpson's most recent album, the holiday album Happy Christmas, was released in November 2010.

