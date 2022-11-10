Trending
Nov. 10, 2022 / 7:36 AM

Jon Pardi's wife Summer shows baby bump on CMA red carpet

By UPI Staff
Jon Pardi arrives on the red carpet with his wife, Summer Pardi, at the CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c34e441d18814966d8458c439468f649/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jon Pardi arrives on the red carpet with his wife, Summer Pardi, at the CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer Pardi, attended the County Music Awards after announcing they are expecting their first child.

The couple, who started dating in 2016 and married in 2020, announced the pregnancy in September.

Jon Pardi wore a black suit and cowboy hat and Summer Pardi wore a sparkly silver and white gown to the awards show Wednesday.

"We're having our first baby girl and Summer's right over there," Jon Pardi told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.

"We're good. Summer, she's perfectly fine. She's not sick. She's super healthy, baby's healthy," he said.

Jon Pardi also spoke with Fox News Digital on the carpet and said he was excited about being a father.

"You know what, I'm excited, I'm not really nervous. I'm not ready for high school, but that's a long ways away," Pardi said. "I'm excited. I'm not getting any younger, it's time to have kids."

Pardi performed a tribute to Alan Jackson -- the winner of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award -- with Dierks Bentley, Lainey Wilson and Carrie Underwood at the show.

