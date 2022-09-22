Jon Pardi, wife Summer expecting first child

1/3

Jon Pardi (R) and his wife, Summer Pardi, are expecting their first child in 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Jon Pardi is going to be a dad. The 37-year-old country music singer is expecting his first child with his wife, Summer Pardi. Advertisement

Summer Pardi is due to give birth in early 2023, according to People.

"I'm ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one -- Pardi of three!" Pardi said. "I'm really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with."

Summer Pardi said she expects parenthood "to be the greatest gift in the world."

"He's such a big kid at heart, always the life of the party and has such positive energy so I can only imagine how fun this little Pardi addition will be for him and our family," she said of Pardi.

Pardi confirmed Summer Pardi's pregnancy Wednesday on Instagram.

"Welllll, it happened. No plans, no timing, just a gift from god. Im ready for it!" the singer wrote.

Pardi and Summer Pardi started dating in 2016 and married in November 2020.

Pardi is known for the singles "Head Over Boots," "Dirt on My Boots," "Heartache on the Dance Floor" and "Last Night Lonely," and released his fourth album, Mr. Saturday Night, this month.