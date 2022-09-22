Watch Live
Leaders from Israel, Mexico, Yemen, Spain and elsewhere speak at U.N. General Assembly in New York
Sept. 22, 2022

Olivia Wilde laughs off 'Spitgate,' Florence Pugh feud rumors on 'Late Show'

By Annie Martin
Olivia Wilde addressed the drama surrounding "Don't Worry Darling," her film starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Olivia Wilde is laughing off the drama surrounding her film Don't Worry Darling.

The 38-year-old actress and director addressed "Spitgate" and her rumored feud with Florence Pugh during Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Don't Worry Darling is a psychological thriller film directed by Wilde and starring Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine. The movie's production and promotion has been plagued by rumors of feuds, including "Spitgate," or when Styles appeared to spit on Pine at the film's world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

On The Late Show, Wilde addressed "Spitgate" after being asked if she is feuding with Pugh.

"He did not," Wilde said of Styles. "But I think it's a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact."

"People can look at a video that shows evidence of someone not spitting on someone else and they'll still see what they want to see, and that is the creation of drama," she added.

Pine's rep previously denied the rumor, calling it a "complete fabrication."

On The Late Show, Wilde said she has "nothing but respect" for Pugh, who has missed several Don't Worry Darling press events amid rumors of the feud. Wilde attributed Pugh's absence to her work on the Dune sequel.

"Florence Pugh is the rare actress who is as good at dramatic work as she is at action," Wilde said earlier in the interview. "There's real action sequences in the film."

Wilde and Styles, who have been romantically linked since late 2020, attended a New York screening of Don't Worry Darling on Monday. Pugh and Pine were not present at the event.

Don't Worry Darling opens in theaters Friday.

