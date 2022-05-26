Trending
Entertainment News
May 26, 2022 / 1:13 PM

Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67

By Wade Sheridan
Ray Liotta arrives on the red carpet at the "Marriage Story" premiere at the 57th New York Film Festival in 2019. He has died at the age of 67. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Ray Liotta, an actor best known for his starring role in mafia film Goodfellas, has died at the age of 67.

The actor's publicist confirmed his death to Variety and NBC News.

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic where he was working on a new film, titled Dangerous Waters.

The Hollywood star leaves behind 23-year-old daughter Karsen Liotta, who is an actress. Liotta was engaged to be married to Jacey Nittolo.

Liotta famously portrayed real-life gangster Henry Hill opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in Goodfellas, from director Martin Scorsese.

Liotta is also known for starring as baseball star Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams opposite Kevin Costner. Other roles include Something Wild, Cop Land, Killing Them Softly, Blow and many more.

Television roles included starring in Apple TV+'s Black Bird with Taron Egerton, a recurring role on Amazon's Hanna and starring opposite Jennifer Lopez in NBC's Shades of Blue.

He most recently starred in Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark and Marriage Story. Liotta was also known for voicing lead character Tommy Vercetti in best-selling video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

Liotta will next be seen in Cocaine Bear from director Elizabeth Banks.

Ray Liotta arrives on the red carpet at the "Marriage Story" New York Premiere at Paris Theater on November 10, 2019. He died in his sleep on May 26 at age 67. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

