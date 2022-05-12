Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 12, 2022 / 1:12 PM

Ashley Judd shares 'grief and trauma' after mom Naomi's suicide

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ashley Judd shares 'grief and trauma' after mom Naomi's suicide
Ashley Judd (R) discussed the death of her mother, singer and actress Naomi Judd, in an emotional interview on "Good Morning America." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Ashley Judd says she's experienced "grief and trauma" since her mom Naomi Judd's suicide.

The 54-year-old actress discussed her mother's death in an emotional interview with Diane Sawyer that aired during Thursday's episode of Good Morning America.

Advertisement

Naomi Judd died at age 76 on April 30, one day before she was to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. At the time, Ashley Judd and her sister Wynnona Judd attributed Naomi Judd's death to mental illness.

On GMA, Ashley Judd confirmed Naomi Judd died by suicide and said she was the one to discover her mom.

"I have both grief and trauma from discovering her," Ashley Judd said.

"I will share with you that she used a weapon; my mother used a firearm," she disclosed. "So that's the piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we're in a position that if we don't say it, someone else is going to."

Naomi Judd discussed her battle with severe, "treatment-resistant" depression in an interview with Robin Roberts in 2016.

Advertisement

Ashley Judd, who has been open about her own struggle with depression, discussed the "savage" nature of mental illness Thursday on GMA.

"When we're talking about mental illness, it's very important to be clear and to make the distinction between our loved one and the disease," Ashley Judd said.

"And my mother, our mother, couldn't hang on until she was inducted into the Hall of Fame by her peers. I mean, that is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her. Because the barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn't penetrate into her heart and the lie that the disease told her was so convincing," she added.

Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd attended Naomi Judd's posthumous Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony last week, where Wynnona Judd was also honored. The sisters also paid tribute to their mom on social media Sunday in honor of Mother's Day.

Advertisement

Read More

Ashley Judd remembers late mother Naomi: 'Be free, my beautiful mother' Kyle Richards 'speaking again' with sisters Kathy Hilton, Kim Richards 'Bridgerton': Hannah Dodd to play Francesca in Season 3 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'First Kill' trailer: Teen vampire falls for monster hunter in Netflix series
TV // 11 minutes ago
'First Kill' trailer: Teen vampire falls for monster hunter in Netflix series
May 12 (UPI) -- "First Kill," a teen LGBTQ+ supernatural romance series starring Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis, is coming to Netflix in June.
Lana Condor is a ghost in photos for Netflix series
TV // 34 minutes ago
Lana Condor is a ghost in photos for Netflix series
May 12 (UPI) -- "To All the Boys" actress Lana Condor stars in the new Netflix comedy series "Boo, Bitch."
Hulu to stream Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits through 2023
Music // 56 minutes ago
Hulu to stream Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits through 2023
May 12 (UPI) -- Hulu has become the official streaming location for music festivals Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits in 2022 and 2023.
'Trevor: The Musical' heading to Disney+ on June 24
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Trevor: The Musical' heading to Disney+ on June 24
May 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ has announced that its filmed version of "Trevor: The Musical," based on the off-Broadway production of the same name, is coming to the streaming service on June 24.
'Bridgerton': Hannah Dodd to play Francesca in Season 3
TV // 1 hour ago
'Bridgerton': Hannah Dodd to play Francesca in Season 3
May 12 (UPI) -- Hannah Dodd will replace Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton on the Netflix series "Bridgerton."
'Resident Evil' teaser trailer: Jade Wesker arrives at New Raccoon City
TV // 1 hour ago
'Resident Evil' teaser trailer: Jade Wesker arrives at New Raccoon City
May 12 (UPI) -- "Resident Evil," a live-action horror series based on the Capcom video game franchise, is coming to Netflix in July.
Xbox's Bethesda delays 'Starfield' and 'Redfall' to 2023
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Xbox's Bethesda delays 'Starfield' and 'Redfall' to 2023
May 12 (UPI) -- Xbox's Bethesda Softworks has delayed both Starfield and Redfall to the first half of 2023, the company announced on Thursday.
Kyle Richards 'speaking again' with sisters Kathy Hilton, Kim Richards
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Kyle Richards 'speaking again' with sisters Kathy Hilton, Kim Richards
May 12 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards gave an update on her relationship with her sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards.
Florence Welch says she auditioned in a bathroom for first gig
TV // 3 hours ago
Florence Welch says she auditioned in a bathroom for first gig
May 12 (UPI) -- Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine fame discussed how she landed her first gig while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Movie review: 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' rushes through endearing reunion
Movies // 11 hours ago
Movie review: 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' rushes through endearing reunion
LOS ANGELES, May 12 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey: A New Era" catches up with all of its fan favorite characters, but can feel a bit rushed trying to service them all.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Charlize Theron releases photos of her Marvel character Clea
Charlize Theron releases photos of her Marvel character Clea
Maisie Williams, Freddie Highmore to star in 'Sinner V. Saints'
Maisie Williams, Freddie Highmore to star in 'Sinner V. Saints'
Movie review: 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' rushes through endearing reunion
Movie review: 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' rushes through endearing reunion
Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively to return for 'A Simple Favor' sequel
Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively to return for 'A Simple Favor' sequel
LeBron James 'House Party' pics show hosts living it up
LeBron James 'House Party' pics show hosts living it up
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement