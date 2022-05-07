Trending
Entertainment News
May 7, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 7: Alexander Ludwig, Breckin Meyer

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for May 7: Alexander Ludwig, Breckin Meyer
Alexander Ludwig participated in events prior to the 2020 Daytona 500 on February 16, 2020, in Daytona, Fla. The actor turns 30 on May 7. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Pope Innocent X in 1574

-- Scottish philosopher David Hume in 1711

-- English poet Robert Browning in 1812

-- German composer Johannes Brahms in 1833

-- Russian composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1840

-- Western actor George "Gabby" Hayes in 1885

-- Yugoslav leader Josip Broz Tito in 1892

President Gerald Ford (L) leans over to chat with Josip Broz Tito, the president of Yugoslavia, during state dinner on August 3, 1975. UPI File Photo

-- Actor Gary Cooper in 1901

-- Argentine political figure Eva Peron in 1919

-- Actor Anne Baxter in 1923

-- Singer Teresa Brewer in 1931

-- Singer Johnny Maestro in 1939

-- Author Peter Carey in 1943 (age 79)

-- Television journalist Tim Russert in 1950

-- Filmmaker Amy Heckerling in 1954 (age 68)

-- Musician Eagle-Eye Cherry in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Breckin Meyer in 1974 (age 48)

Linsey Godfrey (R) and Breckin Meyer arrive on the red carpet for the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on May 5, 2019. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
-- Medal of Honor recipient Mike Murphy in 1976

-- Singer J Balvin in 1985 (age 37)

-- Country singer Russell Dickerson in 1987 (age 35)

-- Comedian/actor Aidy Bryant in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Alexander Ludwig in 1992 (age 30)

-- Rapper Rico Nasty, born Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, in 1997 (age 25)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

