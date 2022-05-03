Trending
May 3, 2022 / 11:01 AM

The Linda Lindas perform 'Oh!' on 'The Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin

May 3 (UPI) -- The Linda Lindas took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The all-girl teen punk band performed its song "Oh!" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

"Oh!" appears on the Linda Lindas' debut studio album, Growing Up, released in April.

The Linda Lindas shared backstage photos from The Tonight Show on Instagram, including a picture of them eating pizza.

"Thanks for the @joespizzanyc @jimmyfallon!" the group captioned the post.

Growing Up also features the title song "Growing Up," which the band performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden in February.

The Linda Lindas discussed the album in a recent interview with Teen Vogue.

"I kind of feel like, in a way, we have something to prove," guitarist and vocalist Lucia de la Garza said. "Because we're younger and putting out an album means that we've done something really permanent. It's something that's really us -- all four of us -- and I just want people to know that we really love music and we take ourselves seriously as musicians."

The Linda Lindas also consists of Bela Salazar, Eloise Wong and Mila de la Garza.

The group is known for their cover of Bikini Kill's "Rebel Girl" and the songs "Racist, Sexist Boy" and "Claudia Kishi."

