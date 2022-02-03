Trending
Feb. 3, 2022 / 9:46 AM

The Linda Lindas perform 'Growing Up' on 'The Late Late Show'

By Annie Martin

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The Linda Lindas took to the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The teen punk rock band performed their song "Growing Up" on Wednesday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

The Linda Lindas played an energetic set on The Late Late Show stage, which featured a colorful backdrop with playful art.

"Growing Up" is the title track from the Linda Lindas' forthcoming debut studio album of the same name. The group will release the album April 8.

The Linda Lindas previously performed their song "Racist, Sexist Boy" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June.

The band consists of Bela Salazar, Eloise Wong, Lucia de la Garza and Mila de la Garza, whose ages range from 11 to 17.

The Linda Lindas released their debut, self-titled EP in 2020. The group also appeared in and recorded music for Amy Poehler's film Moxie, released in March 2021.

