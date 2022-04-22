Trending
April 22, 2022

Nicolas Cage says baby No. 3 is a girl: 'I'm thrilled'

By Annie Martin
Nicolas Cage (R) is expecting a daughter with his wife, Riko Shibata. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage says he's "thrilled" to be expecting a baby girl.

The 58-year-old actor announced the sex of his unborn child with his wife, Riko Shibata, in a preview of the April 26 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The new baby will be Cage's third child and first with Shibata. The actor already has two sons, Weston, 31, with his ex-partner Christina Fulton, and Kal-El, 16, with his ex-wife Alice Kim.

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cage said he will name his daughter after late Beatles singer John Lennon, as "Across the Universe" is his "favorite song ever written."

"I'm gonna have a little girl," the star announced. "Because of 'Across the Universe,' her name is going to be Lennon Augie -- Augie for my father -- and I'll call her Lenny."

"I'm thrilled," he added. "It's gonna be the biggest adventure of my life. So, here we go."

Cage and Shibata married in February 2021 and confirmed in January that they are expecting their first child together.

Cage also appeared on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he demonstrated how to sing "Three Blind Mice" as a lullaby for his fellow guest, Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul. Paul announced Tuesday that he welcomed his second child, a son, with his wife, Lauren Paul.

Cage said he can't wait to welcome another child.

"I miss it. I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies. I miss the way they discover something for the first time. You can't wait to take your baby out to eat lobster," he jokingly added.

Cage stars in the new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which opens in theaters Friday.

