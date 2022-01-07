Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 7, 2022 / 9:08 AM

Nicolas Cage, wife Riko Shibata expecting child

By Annie Martin
1/5
Nicolas Cage, wife Riko Shibata expecting child
Nicolas Cage (R) is expecting his third child, his first with his wife, Riko Shibata. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage is going to be a dad of three.

The 58-year-old actor is expecting his third child, his first with his wife, Riko Shibata, Cage's rep confirmed Thursday to E! News.

Advertisement

People also reported the news.

"The parents-to-be are elated!" Cage's rep said.

Cage already has two sons: Weston, 31, with Christina Fulton, and Kal-El, 16, with Alice Kim.

Cage and Shibata married at a "very small and intimate wedding" in Las Vegas in February 2021.

"It's true, and we are very happy," Cage told People at the time.

Cage and Shibata met through mutual friends while Cage was filming his movie Prisoners of the Ghostland in Shiga, Japan.

Cage was previously married to Kim, Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley and Erika Koike.

The actor most recently starred in the film Pig and will next appear in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Read More

Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard to divorce Michelle Kwan gives birth to baby girl: 'She's a perfect miracle' 'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in Apple TV+ biopic
Movies // 7 minutes ago
Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in Apple TV+ biopic
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Rooney Mara will star in a new film about Audrey Hepburn directed by Luca Guadagnino.
'Fallout': 'Westworld's' Jonathan Nolan to direct pilot
TV // 41 minutes ago
'Fallout': 'Westworld's' Jonathan Nolan to direct pilot
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Westworld" co-creator Jonathan Nolan will direct the pilot episode of "Fallout" for Amazon, based on the popular video game series of the same name.
Jeremiah Duggar engaged to Hannah Wissmann after short courtship
Entertainment News // 42 minutes ago
Jeremiah Duggar engaged to Hannah Wissmann after short courtship
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Counting On" star Jeremiah Duggar proposed to Hannah Wissmann less than three months after going public with their relationship.
Kanye West, Julia Fox turn date night into photoshoot
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Kanye West, Julia Fox turn date night into photoshoot
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, joined Julia Fox for a date night that turned into a photo shoot.
Elle Fanning confirms TikTok rumors on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
Elle Fanning confirms TikTok rumors on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Elle Fanning confirmed that a discreetly named TikTok account belongs to her while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
The Weeknd releases new album 'Dawn FM'
Music // 3 hours ago
The Weeknd releases new album 'Dawn FM'
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released on Friday his fifth studio album titled "Dawn FM."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 7: Lauren Cohan, Nicolas Cage
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 7: Lauren Cohan, Nicolas Cage
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Lauren Cohan turns 40 and actor Nicolas Cage turns 58, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 7.
James Corden of 'The Late Late Show' tests COVID-19 positive
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
James Corden of 'The Late Late Show' tests COVID-19 positive
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- James Corden became the latest host of late-night television to announce that he has contracted COVID-19.
Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson to announce SAG Award nominees
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson to announce SAG Award nominees
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Screen Actors Guild announced Thursday that Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson will announce the nominations for this years SAG Awards.
'Next Influencer': TikTok creators compete against each other in S3 teaser
TV // 20 hours ago
'Next Influencer': TikTok creators compete against each other in S3 teaser
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Eleven TikTok creators gather under one roof in the new teaser trailer for Season 3 of reality series, "Next Influencer."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York
'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway as 'Music Man' resumes performances
Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway as 'Music Man' resumes performances
Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard to divorce
Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard to divorce
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement