Nicolas Cage, wife Riko Shibata expecting child

Nicolas Cage (R) is expecting his third child, his first with his wife, Riko Shibata. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage is going to be a dad of three. The 58-year-old actor is expecting his third child, his first with his wife, Riko Shibata, Cage's rep confirmed Thursday to E! News. Advertisement

People also reported the news.

"The parents-to-be are elated!" Cage's rep said.

Cage already has two sons: Weston, 31, with Christina Fulton, and Kal-El, 16, with Alice Kim.

Cage and Shibata married at a "very small and intimate wedding" in Las Vegas in February 2021.

"It's true, and we are very happy," Cage told People at the time.

Cage and Shibata met through mutual friends while Cage was filming his movie Prisoners of the Ghostland in Shiga, Japan.

Cage was previously married to Kim, Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley and Erika Koike.

The actor most recently starred in the film Pig and will next appear in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.