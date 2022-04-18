Trending
April 18, 2022

Karen Huger says she connected with Shannon Beador on 'Project Runway'

By Annie Martin

April 18 (UPI) -- Karen Huger says she connected with Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador during their appearance on Project Runway.

Huger, 58, discussed her experience on the show during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Project Runway aired a Real Housewives-themed episode in January featuring Real Housewives of Potomac's Huger, Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo, Real Housewives of Orange County's Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter, and Real Housewives of New York's Luann de Lesseps and Leah McSweeney.

The episode paired each Housewife with a Project Runway designer, who created a Real Housewives reunion look. Huger was partnered with designer Chastity Sereal.

"It is so important to lift and empower those that are coming up," Huger said on WWHL. "My designer was everything, and I will continue to support her and empower her."

Huger said she connected with Beador during filming.

"Shannon's my girl. I'm always cheering for Shannon. I'm like, 'Yes, Shannon!'" she said.

On WWHL, Huger also discussed her bond with her Real Housewives of Potomac cast mates.

"We know how to go in and dig and get out and forgive," the star said. "We are beasts of Housewives. I'm just saying, we're the best."

"I love the growth that we've shown as OGs. We keep it real. We fight like none other, but we also try and move on. We leave a little space for forgiveness so we can come back and fight again," she added.

Real Housewives of Potomac will return for a seventh season on Bravo this year.

