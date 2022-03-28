Trending
March 28, 2022 / 11:26 AM

Sophie Turner attends Oscars party amid pregnancy

By Annie Martin
1/5
Sophie Turner attends Oscars party amid pregnancy
Sophie Turner attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Sophie Turner walked the red carpet Sunday amid her pregnancy.

The 26-year-old actress and her husband, Joe Jonas, attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party following news they are expecting their second child.

Turner showed her baby bump in a high-neck red dress, while Jonas sported a black suit with rhinestone details.

Turner and Jonas married in May 2019 and have a 20-month-old daughter, Willa. Entertainment Tonight confirmed this month that the couple are expecting another child.

"Sophie and Joe were overjoyed to learn they are expecting a second child," a source said. "They both have siblings and didn't want their daughter to be an only child and have talked about having a bigger family."

Turner said in the April 2020 issue of Elle that she loves being married and that it gives her an extra "sense of security."

"I think it's wonderful. I'm sure we'll have our hiccups and our different things. But right now, it's like the security and safety is everything," she said.

Turner is known for playing Sansa Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones, while Jonas came to fame with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas as the pop rock group Jonas Brothers.

Other celebrity couples attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party, including television personality Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker. Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October.

2022 Oscars: couples on the red carpet

Oscar host Wanda Sykes and wife, Alex Sykes, arrive. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

