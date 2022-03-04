Reports: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting second child

1/5

Sophie Turner (R) is pregnant with her second child with Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting another child. E! News said Friday that Turner, 26, is pregnant with her second child with Jonas, 32. Advertisement

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news.

"Sophie and Joe were overjoyed to learn they are expecting a second child," a source said. "They both have siblings and didn't want their daughter to be an only child and have talked about having a bigger family."

Turner showed her baby bump in a purple bikini during an outing with Jonas in Miami this week, according to People.

News of Turner's pregnancy follows her 26th birthday last week.

Turner and Jonas married in May 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020. Turner said in the April 2020 issue of Elle magazine that being married to Jonas gives her an extra "sense of security."

"Just the word 'husband' the word 'wife' -- it just solidifies the relationship," the actress said. "I love being married. I think it's wonderful. I'm sure we'll have our hiccups and our different things. But right now, it's like the security and safety is everything."

Turner is best known for playing Sansa Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones. Jonas came to fame with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas as the pop rock group Jonas Brothers.

Nick Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, welcomed their first child, a daughter, via surrogate in January.

The Jonas Brothers will perform a five-night Las Vegas residency show in June.