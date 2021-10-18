Advertisement
Oct. 18, 2021 / 7:04 AM

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get engaged

By
Travis Barker (L) and Kourtney Kardashian arrive on the red carpet at the 38th annual MTV Video Music Awards in September 2021. The couple are engaged to get married. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Travis Barker (L) and Kourtney Kardashian arrive on the red carpet at the 38th annual MTV Video Music Awards in September 2021. The couple are engaged to get married. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged to be married.

Kourtney Kardashian confirmed the news on Instagram Sunday alongside photos of Barker's proposal.

The rockstar proposed to the reality star on the beach using candles and a circle of red roses.

"Forever @travisbarker," Kourtney Kardashian said.

Kourtney Kardashian's sister Kim Kardashian uploaded to Twitter a video of the couple kissing. Kim Kardashian zoomed in on her sister's hand in order to display her engagement ring.

"KRAVIS FOREVER," Kim Kardashian said.

Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are longtime friends who were first linked together in January.

The pair confirmed their romance in February by posting a photo of themselves holding hands together and made their red carpet debut in September during the MTV Video Music Awards.

Kourtney Kardashian previously dated Younes Bendjima and Scott Disick. She has three children with Disick including daughter Penelope, 9, son Mason, 11, and Reign, 6.

Barker was previously married to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler. He has two children with Moakler, including son Landon, 18, and daughter, Alabama, 15.

