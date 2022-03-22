Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change son Wolf's name

1/5

Kylie Jenner said her son with Travis Scott will no longer go by the name of Wolf. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have changed their son's name. Jenner, 24, said Monday on Instagram Stories that her infant son with Scott will no longer go by the name of Wolf. Advertisement

"FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," Jenner wrote. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Jenner gave birth to her son Feb. 2. She later announced his name as "Wolf Webster" in a post on Instagram Stories.

The television personality shared moments from her pregnancy and her son's birth in a video titled "To Our Son" on Monday.

Jenner and Scott, born Jacques Webster II, also have a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi. The couple announced in September that they were expecting their second child.

Jenner will show moments from her pregnancy on her family's new Hulu reality series The Kardashians, which premieres April 14. Hulu released a trailer for the show this month that shows Jenner's sister Kourtney Kardashian discuss having a child with her fiancé, Travis Barker.

In addition, Kim Kardashian said in an interview with Variety that she will share "all the details" about her romance with Pete Davidson on the show.