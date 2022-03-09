Trending
March 9, 2022 / 11:17 AM

Kim Kardashian to share 'all the details' about Pete Davidson romance

By Annie Martin
Kim Kardashian said her family's Hulu series "The Kardashians" explores her romance with "SNL" star Pete Davidson. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian says she'll share "all the details" about her romance with Pete Davidson on her family's new Hulu series, The Kardashians.

The 41-year-old television personality said in an interview with Variety that The Kardashians will explore her romance with Davidson, an actor and comedian who stars on Saturday Night Live.

"[Viewers will see] how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know," Kardashian said. "I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it."

Kardashian said she hasn't filmed with Davidson but is "not opposed" to the possibility.

"It's just not what he does," she said of her beau. "But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season."

Kardashian and Davidson were first linked in October 2021 after Kardashian hosted SNL. Kardashian had filed for divorce from her husband, rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

In the interview, Kardashian, who has four children with West, confirmed that her ex appears on The Kardashians.

"Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy," Kardashian said. "But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don't think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show."

"I'm always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we're always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other," she added.

Kardashian previously said in the March issue of Vogue that she is prioritizing herself and her own happiness following her split from West.

The Kardashians also features Kardashian's sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, and their mom, Kris Jenner. The show premieres April 14 on Hulu.

Moments from Kim Kardashian's career

Kim Kardashian attends the SeenON.com launch party in Los Angeles on December 6, 2006. Kardashian later reminisced about a trip she and Paris Hilton took to Ibiza in 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

