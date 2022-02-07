Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 7, 2022

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott welcome second child

By Karen Butler
1/5
Travis Scott (L) and Kylie Jenner have welcomed their second child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have welcomed their second child.

"2/2/22," Jenner captioned a black-and-white photo of her infant's hand.

The post has gotten about 16 million "likes" since it was posted on Sunday.

Jenner's publicist told People.com the baby is a boy, but no name has been announced yet.

Jenner, 24, and Scott, 30, are also the parents of a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi.

They announced they were expecting their second child in September.

