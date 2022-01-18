Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 18, 2022 / 10:25 AM

Carl Radke shares 'more to story' of same-sex hookup

By Annie Martin

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Carl Radke is sharing more to the story of his same-sex hookup.

The 36-year-old television personality appeared on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where he went into depth about the same-sex hookup he discussed with Stephen McGee in Summer House Season 2.

Radke told McGee in 2018 that he received "the best" oral sex of his life during a past encounter with a man. On WWHL, host Andy Cohen asked Radke if that was still the case.

"It was an interesting situation where I was in my young 20s," Radke said. "I was in a situation where I was hooking up with a girl and there was another guy around who we were friendly with."

Radke said he and the people involved were working with each other on a stage show at the time of the hookup.

"My scene partner and I were having fun after we had a wrap party at the theater in North Hollywood," he said. "We were smoking and drinking, doing crazy stuff, and I basically had kind of a group hookup."

Radke said he was "incredibly uncomfortable" at the time of the hookup, as he is "very confident" he is straight.

"It really kind of sent me for a loop after a while, so I didn't really talk about it for a long time," he said. "And then drunkenly, under the influence, was sharing this with Stephen back in Season 2."

Radke said he's "come to grips" with the hookup and is "stronger" for having the encounter become public.

The television personality is now dating his Summer House co-star Lindsay Hubbard and said his previous statement about the hookup being "the best" no longer stands.

Hubbard confirmed to Page Six last week that she and Radke are dating.

"We don't really talk in labels, Carl and I ... [But] we're very much together," Hubbard said. "We're very happy."

Summer House is a Bravo reality series that follows a group of friends who share a summer house in Montauk, N.Y. The series returned for a sixth season Sunday.

Latest Headlines

Microsoft to acquire 'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion
Entertainment News // 19 minutes ago
Microsoft to acquire 'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Microsoft, the makers of Xbox, has agreed to acquire major video game publisher Activision Blizzard, the company announced on Tuesday.
Bachelor Nation's Jordan Kimball marries at Houston wedding
Entertainment News // 53 minutes ago
Bachelor Nation's Jordan Kimball marries at Houston wedding
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" alum Jordan Kimball married Christina Creedon in Texas.
Denzel Washington remembers Sidney Poitier on 'Kimmel'
TV // 1 hour ago
Denzel Washington remembers Sidney Poitier on 'Kimmel'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Denzel Washington discussed how he met the late Sidney Poitier and the friendship they shared while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'Full House' alum Jodie Sweetin is engaged
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Full House' alum Jodie Sweetin is engaged
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner on "Full House," got engaged to her boyfriend, Mescal Wasilewski.
Oscar Isaac has an identity disorder in first 'Moon Knight' trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
Oscar Isaac has an identity disorder in first 'Moon Knight' trailer
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Oscar Isaac can't tell the difference between life and dreams in the first trailer for upcoming Marvel series, "Moon Knight."
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley collide, The Usos attack
TV // 3 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley collide, The Usos attack
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins competed against Bobby Lashley and Becky Lynch found herself on the same team as Doudrop on "Raw."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Mark Rylance, Kevin Costner
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Mark Rylance, Kevin Costner
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Actor Mark Rylance turns 62 and actor Kevin Costner turns 67, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 18.
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
TV // 14 hours ago
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The BBC announced plans Monday for a 90-minute special called "Dinosaurs: The Final Day."
'America's Funniest Home Videos' pays tribute to former host Bob Saget
TV // 1 day ago
'America's Funniest Home Videos' pays tribute to former host Bob Saget
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "America's Funniest Home Videos" paid tribute to its late host Bob Saget.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 17: Dwyane Wade, Jim Carrey
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 17: Dwyane Wade, Jim Carrey
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Former basketball star Dwyane Wade turns 40 and actor Jim Carrey turns 60, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 17.
