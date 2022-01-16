Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 16, 2022 / 10:39 AM

Country music radio and TV broadcaster Ralph Emery dead at 88

By Karen Butler
Country music radio and TV broadcaster Ralph Emery dead at 88
Ralph Emery has died at the age of 88. Photo by Amanda Eckard/CMA

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Beloved radio-TV broadcaster and author Ralph Emery has died in Nashville at the age of 88, the Country Music Association announced.

The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed.

Advertisement

Emery's career spanned more than five decades and earned him the nicknames "the Dick Clark of country music" and "the Johnny Carson of country." He hosted "Nashville Now" on the Nashville Network cable channel from 1983-93, as well as local broadcasts.

He was a 1989 inductee into the Country Music Disc Jockey Hall of Fame and a 2007 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame

"Ralph Emery was often better known than the stars he introduced to larger and larger audiences over the years as country music's foremost ambassador," Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association CEO, said in a statement Saturday.

"Our format had no better voice over the years than Ralph, who treated Country Music and its stars -- many of whom went on to become his friend -- with the kind of dignity and respect they deserved for decades. As a Country Music Hall of Famer, he will be remembered among so many of the artists he supported throughout his career. On a personal note, I worked with Ralph for many years, and I always looked forward to his lively stories when we sat down for lunch. My thoughts are with his family today."

Advertisement

"Ralph Emery's impact in expanding country music's audience is incalculable," said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "On radio and on television, he allowed fans to get to know the people behind the songs. Ralph was more a grand conversationalist than a calculated interviewer, and it was his conversations that revealed the humor and humanity of Tom T. Hall, Barbara Mandrell, Tex Ritter, Marty Robbins and many more. Above all, he believed in music and in the people who make it."

Notable Deaths of 2022

Veronica "Ronnie" Spector stands at the podium during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in New York City on March 12, 2007. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

President Biden blames 'Spider-Man' for COVID-19 surge in 'SNL' sketch Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel Kyliegh Curran: Season 2 of Disney's 'Sulphur Springs' is Harper's journey Selena Gomez, Fran Drescher: 'Hotel Transylvania' message is be yourself

Latest Headlines

President Biden blames 'Spider-Man' for COVID-19 surge in 'SNL' sketch
TV // 2 hours ago
President Biden blames 'Spider-Man' for COVID-19 surge in 'SNL' sketch
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" cast member James Austin Johnson once again played President Joe Biden in a cold open comedy sketch this weekend.
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
TV // 2 hours ago
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The final episode of Jesse Watters' Saturday night program, "Watters' World," aired this weekend on the Fox News Channel.
Kelly Rizzo remembers late husband Bob Saget as 'most incredible man on Earth'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Kelly Rizzo remembers late husband Bob Saget as 'most incredible man on Earth'
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Kelly Rizzo posted a lengthy, heartfelt statement about her late husband, comedian Bob Saget, on Instagram Saturday.
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
TV // 7 hours ago
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Bridget Everett says her new HBO series, "Somebody Somewhere," is autobiographical. Everett plays a woman from Manhattan, Kansas, who discovers her passion for singing.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 16: Birgitte Hjort Sorensen, Debbie Allen
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 16: Birgitte Hjort Sorensen, Debbie Allen
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Actor Birgitte Hjort Sorensen turns 40 and actor Debbie Allen turns 72, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 16.
Celine Dion cancels remaining dates on North American concert tour
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Celine Dion cancels remaining dates on North American concert tour
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Canadian pop star Celine Dion announced Saturday she is canceling the remaining dates on the North American leg of her latest concert tour.
NBC to air Betty White special on Jan. 31
TV // 22 hours ago
NBC to air Betty White special on Jan. 31
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- NBC has announced plans to air the special "Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl" on Jan. 31.
Leslie Grace shares first photo of her in 'Batgirl' suit
TV // 22 hours ago
Leslie Grace shares first photo of her in 'Batgirl' suit
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Leslie Grace shared on Instagram the first photo of her dressed as the superheroine Batgirl.
'Encanto' soundtrack tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
'Encanto' soundtrack tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the animated movie "Encanto" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Comic actress Tiffany Haddish arrested for alleged DUI
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Comic actress Tiffany Haddish arrested for alleged DUI
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Comic actress Tiffany Haddish was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police in Georgia have confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Celine Dion cancels remaining dates on North American concert tour
Celine Dion cancels remaining dates on North American concert tour
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Comic actress Tiffany Haddish arrested for alleged DUI
Comic actress Tiffany Haddish arrested for alleged DUI
Leslie Grace shares first photo of her in 'Batgirl' suit
Leslie Grace shares first photo of her in 'Batgirl' suit
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement