Game Awards: 'It Takes Two' wins big, 'Wonder Woman' game announced

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- It Takes Two, from publisher Electronic Arts and developer Hazelight Studios, was the big winner at the Game Awards 2021, with the action adventure title earning Game of the Year.

The game also won Best Family and Best Multiplayer. It Takes Two developer Josef Fares accepted the award onstage on Thursday and thanked his team and family.

Racing game Forza Horizon 5 was also a big winner, taking home three awards including Best Audio Design, Best Sports/Racing, and Innovation in Accessibility.

First-person shooter Deathloop, which entered the ceremony with a leading nine nominations, won Best Game Direction and Best Art Direction. Kena: Bridge of Spirts earned Best Indie and Best Debut Indie.

Other winners included Final Fantasy XIV Online winning Best Ongoing, Guardians of the Galaxy winning Best Narrative, Maggie Robertson winning Best Performance for her role as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village, Returnal winning Best Action, Metroid Dread winning Best Action/Adventure, Tales of Arise winning Best Role Playing and Guilty Gear - Strive winning Best Fighting.

A full list of winners can be found on the official Game Awards website.

The event also featured a number of new video game announcements and trailers.

A new Wonder Woman game from developer Monolith Productions (Middle-earth: Shadow of War) was announced. A cinematic teaser trailer briefly showed Wonder Woman as a narrator discussed becoming more than a hero.

Warner Bros. Games also released gameplay footage for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Players will take control of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark or Captain Boomerang as The Suicide Squad are ordered to take out the Justice League, who are being mind controlled by the villainous Brainiac. The game comes out in 2022.

A new Star Wars game titled Star Wars Eclipse received a cinematic trailer that featured a host of new characters and a brief cameo by Yoda. The title is described as an action-adventure game from developer Quantic Dream (Detroit: Become Human).

Other new trailers included a new look at the upcoming Halo live-acton television series, an open-world inspired Sonic the Hedgehog game titled Sonic Frontiers, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, where players will take control of the titular character, a VR version of Among Us and more.