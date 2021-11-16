Trending
Entertainment News
Nov. 16, 2021 / 1:49 PM

'Deathloop' leads 2021 Game Awards nominations

By Wade Sheridan

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 2021 Game Awards were announced on Tuesday with first-person shooter Deathloop leading the pack.

Deathloop is nominated for nine awards including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Narrative, Best Score, Best Audio Design, Best Performance for both Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn and Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake and Best Action.

Deathloop was released for the PlayStation 5 and PC in September. Players take on the role of assassin Colt, who is stuck on a deserted island where he keeps reliving the same day over and over again. Colt is tasked with eliminating a series of targets before the day ends and must contend with fellow assassin Juliana.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was nominated for six awards while Psychonauts 2 was nominated for five.

Game of the Year also includes Metroid Dread, Resident Evil Village, It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Best Game Direction also includes Returnal, It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Best Narrative also includes Guardians of the Galaxy, Psychonauts 2, Life is Strange: True Colors and It Takes Two.

Best Multiplayer Game will be decided between Back 4 Blood, It Takes Two, Knockout City, Monster Hunter Rise, New World and Valheim. Best Ongoing Game includes Apex Legends, Call of Duty: War Zone, Final Fantasy XIV Online, Fortnite and Genshin Impact.

The full list of nominees can be found on the official Game Awards website.

The 2021 Game Awards will stream live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Dec. 9. The show will once again offer new video game trailers and reveals alongside the awards ceremony.

