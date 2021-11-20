'Sandlot,' 'Field of Dreams' actor Art LaFleur dead at 78

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Sandlot and Field of Dreams actor Art LaFleur has died at the age of 78 after a 10-year battle with Parkinson's disease, his family has announced.

TMZ reported Friday that LaFleur had been under hospice care and was surrounded by his loved ones when he died Wednesday.

His achievements also included memorable roles in The Santa Clause 2, The Santa Clause 3, The Rig, House Hunting, Death Warrant, Man of the House, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, M*A*S*H, Lou Grant, Soap, Webster, The A-Team, Hill Street Blues, Thirtysomething, Northern Exposure, Home Improvement, Malcolm in the Middle, Doogie Howser, Coach, The Incredible Hulk, Baywatch, ER, JAG, House and The Mentalist.

"Art LaFleur, the love of my life passed away," his wife, Shelley LaFleur, confirmed in a Facebook post.

"He was a generous and selfless man which carried over to his acting but more importantly it was who he was for his family and friends," she added. "I was so very lucky to have had a 43 year relationship with a man who cherished me and who I adored. Art was larger than life and meant the world to us."

