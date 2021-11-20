Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 20, 2021 / 1:13 PM

'Sandlot,' 'Field of Dreams' actor Art LaFleur dead at 78

By Karen Butler

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Sandlot and Field of Dreams actor Art LaFleur has died at the age of 78 after a 10-year battle with Parkinson's disease, his family has announced.

TMZ reported Friday that LaFleur had been under hospice care and was surrounded by his loved ones when he died Wednesday.

Advertisement

His achievements also included memorable roles in The Santa Clause 2, The Santa Clause 3, The Rig, House Hunting, Death Warrant, Man of the House, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, M*A*S*H, Lou Grant, Soap, Webster, The A-Team, Hill Street Blues, Thirtysomething, Northern Exposure, Home Improvement, Malcolm in the Middle, Doogie Howser, Coach, The Incredible Hulk, Baywatch, ER, JAG, House and The Mentalist.

"Art LaFleur, the love of my life passed away," his wife, Shelley LaFleur, confirmed in a Facebook post.

"He was a generous and selfless man which carried over to his acting but more importantly it was who he was for his family and friends," she added. "I was so very lucky to have had a 43 year relationship with a man who cherished me and who I adored. Art was larger than life and meant the world to us."

Advertisement

Notable deaths of 2021

Kelly Monaco (L) and Heath Freeman attend the premiere of "Red Riding Hood" in Los Angeles on March 7, 2011. Freeman, known for his role as Howard Epps in "Bones," died at the age of 41 on November 16. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Rosamund Pike upends fantasy tropes with 'Wheel of Time' heroine Dulé Hill becomes 'groomzilla' in wedding-themed 'Psych 3' movie Finn Wolfhard feared 'Stranger Things' costume might irk 'Ghostbusters' boss Jack McBrayer: It felt important to do 'Kindness Show' for kids

Latest Headlines

Delroy Lindo to star in new 'Blade' film
Movies // 1 hour ago
Delroy Lindo to star in new 'Blade' film
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Disney said "The Harder They Fall" and "Da 5 Bloods" actor Delroy Lindo has signed on to star in its upcoming "Blade" reboot.
ABC planning 'A Very Boy Band Holiday' special
Movies // 1 hour ago
ABC planning 'A Very Boy Band Holiday' special
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- ABC said it is planning to air "A Very Boy Band Holiday" on Dec. 6.
Google doodle celebrates life, contributions of composer Edmond Dede
Music // 2 hours ago
Google doodle celebrates life, contributions of composer Edmond Dede
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Saturday's Google doodle marked the birthday of Creole classical musician and composer Edmond Dede.
Summer Walker's 'Still Over It' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 5 hours ago
Summer Walker's 'Still Over It' tops the U.S. album chart
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Summer Walker's "Still Over It" is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 20: Joel McHale, Ming-Na Wen
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 20: Joel McHale, Ming-Na Wen
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Actor Joel McHale turns 50 and actor Ming-Na Wen turns 58, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 20.
Rockstar Games says it will address bugs in 'Grand Theft Auto' remasters
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
Rockstar Games says it will address bugs in 'Grand Theft Auto' remasters
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Rockstar Games announced on Friday that it will address the various technical issues found in its recent remasters of classic "Grand Theft Auto" games.
Cardi B to present Halle Berry People's Icon Award
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
Cardi B to present Halle Berry People's Icon Award
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- NBC and E! announced Halle Berry as the recipient of the People's Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards. Cardi B will present the award at the Dec. 7 ceremony.
'Mother/Android': Chloë Grace Moretz is on the run from robots in new trailer
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Mother/Android': Chloë Grace Moretz is on the run from robots in new trailer
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Chloë Grace Moretz is an expecting mother who is trying to survive amid a war with artificial intelligence in the new trailer for upcoming Hulu film, "Mother/Android."
Turkey cake among 'Great British Baking Show: Holidays' Season 4 confections
TV // 23 hours ago
Turkey cake among 'Great British Baking Show: Holidays' Season 4 confections
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for "The Great British Baking Show: Holidays" Season 4 on Friday. The themed episodes of the baking competition premiere Dec. 3.
Nicole Kang gives first look at her Poison Ivy in 'Batwoman'
TV // 1 day ago
Nicole Kang gives first look at her Poison Ivy in 'Batwoman'
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Nicole Kang released on Twitter Friday the first look at her character Dr. Mary Hamilton as classic Batman villain Poison Ivy on "Batwoman" Season 3.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google doodle celebrates life, contributions of composer Edmond Dede
Google doodle celebrates life, contributions of composer Edmond Dede
Rosamund Pike upends fantasy tropes with 'Wheel of Time' heroine
Rosamund Pike upends fantasy tropes with 'Wheel of Time' heroine
Natalie Morales bids farewell to NBC viewers on 'Today'
Natalie Morales bids farewell to NBC viewers on 'Today'
Rockstar Games says it will address bugs in 'Grand Theft Auto' remasters
Rockstar Games says it will address bugs in 'Grand Theft Auto' remasters
'Mother/Android': Chloë Grace Moretz is on the run from robots in new trailer
'Mother/Android': Chloë Grace Moretz is on the run from robots in new trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement