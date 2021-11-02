Chrissy Teigen weighs in on Erika Jayne drama: 'I don't knew if she knew'

Chrissy Teigen shared her thoughts on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi's divorce and legal issues. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen is weighing in on the drama surrounding Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne. The 35-year-old model and television personality weighed in on Jayne and Tom Girardi's divorce and legal issues during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Advertisement

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020 after more than 21 years of marriage. News later broke that Girardi is being accused of misappropriating millions of dollars in client funds.

Jayne's divorce and legal issues have been the central plot line of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11. In addition, Jayne has answered questions about the scandal during the four-part season reunion.

On WWHL, Teigen was asked if she believes that Jayne didn't know anything about Girardi's alleged crimes.

"I believe there's definitely a way to totally separate yourself from whatever he was up to," Teigen said. "I think he was probably doing long hours at the office, I imagine."

"I don't know ... I just don't live her life and I wouldn't have any idea," she added."She was getting all this glam done and doing shows and stuff, and she seemed really busy with that stuff. I don't know if she knew."

Teigen herself faced scrutiny earlier this year when she was accused of cyberbullying television personality Courtney Stodden in past tweets. Teigen said on Today last week that she is 100 days sober following the controversy.

Part 4 of the RHOBH Season 11 reunion will air Wednesday on Bravo.

