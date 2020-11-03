Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is headed for divorce.

Page Six reported that Jayne, 49, filed for divorce from her husband, attorney Tom Girardi, 81, Tuesday in Los Angeles after more than 21 years of marriage.

Jayne confirmed the news in a statement to E! News.

"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," the star said. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."

"It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved," she added. "I request others give us that privacy as well."

Jayne and Girardi married in January 1999 and have no children together. Jayne has an adult son, Tommy Zizzo, with her ex-husband, Thomas Zizzo.

Jayne said on Andy Cohen's Then & Now in 2017 that she and Girardi did not have a prenuptial agreement.

Jayne joined RHOBH in Season 6. The Bravo series completed its 10th season in September and will feature new cast member Crystal Kung Minkoff in Season 11. Kyle Richards' sister Kathy Hilton will appear as a friend of the housewives.