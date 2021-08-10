Trending
Aug. 10, 2021

Alex Cord, actor and 'Airwolf' star, dead at 88

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Alex Cord, a character actor best known for portraying Michael Coldsmith Briggs III on Airwolf, has died at the age of 88.

Cord's publicist and friend Linda McAlister confirmed his death to Deadline. Cord died Monday at his home in Valley View, Texas.

The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed the news. No cause of death was disclosed.

Cord starred in 55 episodes of Airwolf, where his eye-patch wearing character was also known as Archangel. Airwolf, which starred Jan-Michael Vincent as the pilot of high-tech helicopter, ran for three seasons from 1984 to 1986.

Cord was also the lead in short-lived NBC primetime soap opera W.E.B. and starred in Police Story follow-up Cassie & Company.

Other television appearances included guest spots on Gunsmoke, Mission: Impossible, The Six Million Dollar Man, Murder, She Wrote, Walker Texas Ranger and more.

Cord starred in films Synanon, as John Wayne's role Ringo Kid in a 1966 remake of Stagecoach, The Brotherhood, Stiletto and Grayeagle, among others.

