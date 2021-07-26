Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 26, 2021 / 10:49 AM

Issa Rae marries at wedding in South of France

By
Issa Rae married Louis Diame at a destination wedding in the South of France. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Issa Rae married Louis Diame at a destination wedding in the South of France. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Issa Rae is a married woman.

The 36-year-old actress, writer and producer married Louis Diame at a destination wedding in the South of France.

Rae shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos from her wedding and a joking caption.

"A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband," she wrote.

Rae tagged the post in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a commune in the South of France.



Singer SZA, actress Tasha Smith and actor Keith Powers were among those to congratulate Rae in the comments.

"Gorgeous congratulations queen!!" SZA wrote.

"Yessssssssssss you both are beyond stunning!!!!! Congratulations beautiful," Smith added.

"Wow! Congrats Issa!" Powers said.

Rae's Insecure co-stars Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis confirmed in March 2019 that Rae was engaged.

"We're very excited for her," Orji told Entertainment Tonight at the NAACP Image Awards.

"We all found out in different ways because we're all on different text chains," Ellis added. "We talk a different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways.

Rae created and stars on the HBO series Insecure, which was renewed for a fifth season in May 2020. HBO announced in January that Season 5 will be the show's last.

