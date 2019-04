Issa Rae attends the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Issa Rae attends the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Insecure star Issa Rae is engaged to be married.

The 34-year-old actress' co-stars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji confirmed her engagement to Louis Diame.

Ellis and Orji spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet Saturday at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.

"We're very excited for her," Orji said.

"We all found out in different ways because we're all on different text chains," Ellis added. "We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways."

Orji said she and the cast had a similar reaction to the news.

"The reaction was all the same, like, 'You out here in these streets getting married, boo?!' That was the reaction," she shared.

Rae attended the NAACP Image Awards but did not comment on her engagement. Rumors started circulating last week after Essence debuted its April cover, which shows Rae wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand.

"Yes, we're giving you #BlackGirlMagic -- and a special announcement," the publication captioned the post.

Rae is known for creating and starring in the HBO series Insecure. The show co-stars Ellis, Orji, Lisa Joyce, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Y'lan Noel, and was renewed for a fourth season in September.

