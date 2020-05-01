Issa Rae will get a fifth season of "Insecure" on HBO. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- HBO Executive Vice President Amy Gravitt announced Friday that the premium network has renewed Insecure for a fifth season. The fourth season is currently airing Sunday nights on HBO.

Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore created Insecure. Rae stars as Issa Dee, a woman in Los Angeles trying to figure out her love life and career. Yvonne Orji plays her best friend Molly and Jay Ellis her on-again, off-again romance Lawrence.

Season 4 has a theme of "leveling up" as Issa and her friends consciously try to move forward to the next phase in their lives. The season premiered April 12.

The HBO announcement indicates Rae and executive producer Prentice Penny will return for Season 5.

"We're thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season," Gravitt said in the press release. "As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world."

Rae has been nominated for two Golden Globes and an Emmy for her performance on Insecure. The show's cinematography has been nominated for two Emmys also.

Insecure airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO.