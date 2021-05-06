May 6 (UPI) -- MTV announced Thursday that the network will award Sacha Baron Cohen the Comedy Genius Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Leslie Jones hosts the live show on May 16 at 9 p.m. EDT.

Cohen released Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm last year. Cohen has two MTV Award nominations for Best Performance in a Movie and Best Duo with Maria Bakalova for Borat. He is also nominated for Best Performance in a Movie for Trial of the Chicago 7, in which he played Abbie Hoffman.

Cohen's character Borat, a reporter from Kazakhstan trying to learn about America, appeared on his TV show Da Ali G Show. Borat asks people provocative questions to get them to embarrass themselves or reveal their prejudices.

Borat's first film premiered in 2006. Subsequent Moviefilm also earned Oscar nominations for its screenplay and Bakalova's supporting role.

Cohen is the fourth recipient of the Comedy Genius Award, following Will Ferrell in 2013, Kevin Hart in 2015, and Melissa McCarthy in 2016.

MTV previously announced presenters for the Movie & TV Awards, including Henry Golding, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie and Eric Andre. On May 17, MTV will air The MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED for reality TV.