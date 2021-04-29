A crowd watches from a balcony as Kate Middleton arrives at Westminster Abbey for her wedding to Prince William in London on April 29, 2011. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Royal enthusiasts gather at Parliament Square, London, ahead of the wedding. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
A woman with a tea pot inspired hat watches as Kate arrives at Westminster Abbey for her wedding to William. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Chefs put the final touches on the Royal wedding cake in the picture gallery at Buckingham Palace. Royal Pool/UPI | License Photo
Kate travels with her father, Michael Middleton, to Westminster Abbey. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
A man has his face painted with the Union Jack in celebration of the wedding. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Kate waves as she and her father arrive at Westminster Abbey. The royal wedding took place before 1,900 guests. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
William and his best man, Prince Harry, arrive for the royal wedding. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Princess Eugenie (L) and Princess Beatrice arrive for the royal wedding. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Singer Elton John arrives for the royal wedding. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Prince Charles and Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall, arrive for the royal wedding. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Crowds gather in front of Westminster Abbey to watch the royal wedding. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Kate is escorted into Westminster Abbey for her wedding to Prince William by her father, Michael, as her maid of honor, her sister Philippa Middleton, holds her train. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, marries William and Kate. Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/UPI | License Photo
William places a ring on Kate's finger as the Archbishop of Canterbury looks on. Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Pool/UPI | License Photo
Royal well-wishers watch the wedding on big video screens in Hyde Park in London. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
William and Kate share a kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding. File Photo by HugoPhilpott/UPI | License Photo
Members of the London Police hold back the crowd at Buckingham Palace as William and Kate make an appearance following their wedding. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
A crowd of well wishers takes position in front of Buckingham Palace to get a view of the couple on the balcony following the royal wedding. Royal Pool/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, Prince Charles and the duchess of Cornwall pose on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal wedding. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave Westminster Abbey following their wedding. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The couple waves as they leave Westminster Abbey in a carriage following their wedding ceremony. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The couple leaves Westminster Abbey in a carriage following their wedding ceremony. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Queen Elizabeth II speaks with Prince Charles as they leave Westminster Abbey following the royal wedding. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A young royal well-wisher celebrates the wedding. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
The wedding procession leaves Westminster Abbey following their royal wedding ceremony. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A well-wisher celebrates the wedding of William and Kate. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
A well-wisher celebrates the royal wedding. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Well-wishers share a kiss during the celebration of the royal wedding. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo