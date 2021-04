Jana Kramer (C,) her husband, former NFL player Mike Caussin, (R) and their daughter Jolie Rae Caussin (L) attend the premiere of "Incredibles 2" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Country singer and actress Jana Kramer announced on Instagram that she is ending her six-year marriage to former NFL player Michael Caussin.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," Kramer, 37, wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

"I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

People.com reported that Kramer has already filed for divorce from Caussin, 34.

The couple married in 2015 and share children Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2.

Kramer and Caussin briefly split in 2016 due to Caussin's infidelity, then renewed their wedding vows the following year.

They released the marriage guide, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully, in 2020.