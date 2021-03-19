March 19 (UPI) -- Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt will compete with late-night talk show host Trevor Noah in a new episode of FIFA Face-Off.

Sudeikis, 45, and Hunt, 49, will play their Ted Lasso characters, Ted Lasso and Coach Beard, while taking on Noah, 37, on the EA Sports game show.

FIFA Face-Off features different celebrities competing in the FIFA soccer video game. The new episode will air March 26 at 12:30 p.m. EDT on the EA Sports FIFA Twitch and EA Sports YouTube channels.

"Having previously no experience coaching soccer, or football if you will, I think Ted Lasso is the perfect candidate for dominating in an EA Sports FIFA esports competition," Sudeikis said in a press release.

"That said, Ted's passion for competing and having Coach Beard at his side in support may just be enough for him to achieve esports glory in the world's most popular sports video game. Never underestimate Coach Ted Lasso," he added.

Ted Lasso premiered on Apple TV+ in August and was renewed for a third season in October. Noah hosts the Comedy Central late-night talk show The Daily Show.

Friday's episode of FIFA Face-Off will feature a competition between singers Nicky Jam and Becky G.