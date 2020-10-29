Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has handed out an early Season 3 renewal to comedy series Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis in the title role.

The Season 3 renewal comes before Ted Lasso starts production on Season 2 in London in early January. Ted Lasso launched on Apple TV+ in August and was renewed for Season 2 that same month.

Sudeikis portrays a small-time college football coach from Kansas who, despite not having any experience coaching soccer, is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England.

Sudeikis' Ted Lasso character was first introduced in a series of NBC Sports shorts.

Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed also star in the series.

Sudeikis also serves as an executive producer along with Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt developed the series.