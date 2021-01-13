Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Arie Luyendyk, Jr. voiced his love and gratitude for his wife, Lauren Burnham, on their second wedding anniversary.

The Bachelor Season 22 couple celebrated the occasion Tuesday amid Burnham's pregnancy.

Luyendyk and Burnham dressed up in their wedding attire while enjoying a cozy evening at home. Luyendyk shared a photo and a sweet message to Burnham on Instagram.

"Today is our 2 year anniversary! I joked last week that I feel we have been together longer but that's a good thing right? I love our little family.." he captioned the post.

Luyendyk said the difficult past year has only brought him and Burnham closer together.

"This year has pulled so many people apart but I only feel more connected and more in love with you," the star wrote. "It's funny if you think of where were at a year ago, finally figuring out how to be new parents. Now a year later we have it all figured out (seemingly) but at the same time I have no idea what's coming haha."

"I love that we always tackle things head on and come out stronger for it," he added. "I can't wait for what this next year holds for us. I'm so grateful we found each other and even more grateful to share in this incredible life we are creating together. Love you."

Burnham shared a photo with Luyendyk on Instagram Stories.

"happy anniversary @ariejr love you so much!" she wrote.

Burnham also posted a picture of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing her wedding dress.

Luyendyk and Burnham married in January 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Alessi Ren, in May 2019. The couple announced in December that they are expecting again after a miscarriage.

Luyendyk and Burnham later said Burnham is pregnant with twins.

Luyendyk and Burnham met and got engaged during The Bachelor Season 22, which aired in 2018. The show's 25th season, starring Matt James, premiered on ABC this month.