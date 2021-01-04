Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Kelley Flanagan is wishing Peter Weber "the absolute best" in the wake of their split.

Flanagan, 28, broke her silence in an Instagram post Sunday following her split from Weber, the star of The Bachelor Season 24.

Flanagan and Weber met during Season 24 and started dating after Weber's split from Season 24 winner Hannah Sluss and runner-up Madison Prewett. Weber announced Thursday that he and Flanagan had called it quits on their relationship.

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for," Weber said. "Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on."

On Sunday, Flanagan said she wanted "to take some time to process" her split from Weber before speaking out.

"Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently," Flanagan said.

"I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter," she added. "I'm still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can't wait to see what you have in store!"

Bachelorette Season 13 star Rachel Lindsay reacted to Flanagan and Weber's split during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

"Well, I had predicted that it was a bit of a quarantine love. You know, they fell in love with quarantine, this was the third girl from the season that he had been with. I wasn't really shocked, but the timing, I guess, threw me off a bit," Lindsay said.

The Bachelor Season 25, starring Matt James, will premiere Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. James discussed his distinction as the first Black Bachelor Monday on Good Morning America, saying he hopes his season helps normalize non-White leads in the franchise.