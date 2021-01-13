Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Bruce Willis says it was an "error in judgment" to go maskless during a recent public outing.

The 65-year-old actor spoke out Tuesday evening after he was photographed without a mask at a pharmacy in Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was an error in judgment," Willis said in a statement to People. "Be safe out there everyone and let's continue to mask up."

Page Six said Tuesday that Willis was asked to leave a Los Angeles Rite Aid after he reportedly refused to wear a mask. The actor was wearing a bandana around his neck but did not pull it up.

Sources said Willis left the store without making a purchase.

The United States set another all-time high for COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, with more than 4,300 patients dead. Los Angeles County has seen a surge in recent cases and began rationing medical supplies and care last week.

SAG-AFTRA said in December that most entertainment productions will remain on hiatus until mid-January or later due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Willis spent the early months of the pandemic self-isolating with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. The group was later joined by Willis' wife Emma Heming and their two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.