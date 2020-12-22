Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Bachelor couple Arie Luyendyk, Jr., and Lauren Burnham have "2 little miracles" on the way.

The Season 22 stars said Monday on Instagram that they are expecting twins.

Luyendyk shared the news alongside a photo of some sonograms.

"2 little miracles. Love them with my heart already @luyendyktwins," he captioned the post.

Burnham confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"we maaaay have left out one small detail @luyendyktwins," she wrote, referencing the couple's pregnancy announcement.

Luyendyk and Burnham announced Saturday on Instagram that they are expecting again after experiencing a miscarriage earlier this year. The couple already have an 18-month-old daughter, Alessi Ren.

Bachelor Nation's Clare Crawley, Ali Fedotowsky and Jenna Cooper were among those to celebrate news of Luyendyk and Burnham's twins in the comments.

"Ahhhhhhh!!!! That is sooooo exciting!!!!!!" Fedotowsky wrote.

"Ahhh This is amazing! There is just so much love and happiness here," Cooper said. "Can't wait to meet them!"

Luyendyk and Burnham went public about Burnham's pregnancy loss in May.

"We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi's little brother/sister. We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn't get the happy story we had hoped for," Luyendyk said.

Luyendyk and Burnham met and and got engaged during The Bachelor Season 22, which aired in 2018. The couple married in January 2019.