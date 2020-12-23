Dec. 23 (UPI) -- British model Stella Tennant has died at age 50.

Harper's Bazaar reported Wednesday that Tennant died suddenly Tuesday, just days after her 50th birthday.

"It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22 December 2020," Tennant's family said in a statement. "Stella was a wonderful woman an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed."

"Her family ask for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date."

Police sources said there were "no suspicious circumstances" around Tennant's death, according to The Guardian. A police rep confirmed officers responded to "the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman" Tuesday morning.

"Her next of kin have been made aware. There were no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal," the rep said.

Tennant, the granddaughter of Andrew Cavendish, the 11th Duke of Devonshire, came to fame as a model in the early 1990s. She was known for her height, pixie haircut and androgynous features.

Tennant was a muse of late designer Karl Lagerfeld and modeled for Chanel, Versace, Calvin Klein and other brands during her career. Versace paid tribute to Tennant in a tweet Wednesday.

"Versace is mourning the death of #StellaTennant. Stella was Gianni Versace's muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace," the post reads.

Tennant is survived by her estranged husband, photographer David Lasnet, and their four children, Marcel, Cecily, Jasmine and Iris.