Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Cameron Douglas is a dad of two.

The 42-year-old actor recently welcomed his second child, son Ryder, with his girlfriend, Viviane Thibes.

Douglas, the son of actor Michael Douglas and producer Diandra Luker, shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Thibes, their 3-year-old daughter, Lua Izzy, and baby Ryder.

"Touch down planet earth," he captioned the post. "Welcome my Son... Ryder T. Douglas."

Thibes posted the same photo on her own account.

"This year has been really tough on all of us, but God has sent us a blessing," she wrote. "Ryder I love you so much ps: Lua is processing the news."

Michael Douglas and his wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, celebrated the news on Instagram.

"Congratulations Cameron and Viviane! Welcome to the [world] Ryder T. Douglas! #ProudGrandpa," Michael Douglas wrote Wednesday.

"And a new Douglas is born!!!!!! Welcome to the world Ryder T Douglas," Zeta-Jones said Tuesday on Instagram Stories.

Michael Douglas called Douglas a "great father" while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Ant-Man with Douglas in June 2018.

"Lua is the most beautiful little girl. I couldn't be more happy, and it's just great to see him be such a great father," he told Entertainment Tonight.

Michael Douglas has two other children, son Dylan, 20, and daughter Carys, 17, with Zeta-Jones.

Douglas shared a photo in August 2018 of Lua spending time with her great-grandfather, actor Kirk Douglas. Kirk Douglas died at age 103 in February.