Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Jeff Bridges is "feeling good" amid his ongoing battle with cancer.

The 71-year-old actor gave an update Monday on Instagram after being diagnosed with lymphoma.

Advertisement

In a photo, Bridges showed his newly shaved head and his new puppy, Monty. The actor celebrated his 71st birthday Dec. 4.

"Here's the latest: • Feeling good • Shaved my head • Got a puppy - Monty • Had a Birthday - 71, man," he captioned the post.

Bridges announced in October that he was diagnosed with lymphoma.

"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery," he said at the time.

Bridges later gave an update while undergoing cancer treatment. He thanked fans for their support in a post on his website.

"This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, & gratitude, & good old fashion love, & lots of it, big time. I'm feeling so much of it comin' my way, & man, I appreciate it," the star said.

"It's contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus," he added. "I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!"

Bridges is known for such films as The Big Lebowski, Crazy Heart and True Grit. He will star in an FX adaptation of the Thomas Perry novel The Old Man.