Dec. 11 (UPI) -- FX has announced it ordered four more seasons of its sitcom, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The show is about Philly bar owners Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito).

Season 15 is slated to premiere in 2021, setting the record for the longest-running, live-action comedy series in television history, bypassing The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet, which ran for 14 seasons.

"When we first pitched Sunny, we saw it as a 36-season arc. We are so excited to be halfway there," creator Rob McElhenney said in a press release Thursday.

FX is also developing a show based on the Alien film franchise, a CIA drama starring Jeff Bridges called The Old Man, an anthology series from B.J. Novak titled The Platform and a half-hour comedy from filmmaker Taiki Waititi about Native American teens called Reservoir Dogs.

An American Horror Story spinoff called American Horror Stories, the comic-book adaptation Y: The Last Man and a screen version of James Clavell's epic Shogun are also in the works.