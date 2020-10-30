Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Jeff Bridges is feeling lots of "gratitude" and "love" following his diagnosis with cancer.

The 70-year-old actor gave an update Thursday after announcing this month that he was diagnosed with lymphoma.

Bridges posted a photo on Instagram of himself posing with a machine at a hospital and shared his musings in an online journal on his website.

"This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, & gratitude, & good old fashion love, & lots of it, big time. I'm feeling so much of it comin' my way, & man, I appreciate it," the star wrote.

"It's contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus," he said. "I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!"

Bridges said his diagnosis has made him appreciate his "mortality" and "impermanence." He was also moved to share links promoting voting and care for the environment.

"I'm lookin' to be in partnership with you guys in creating a beautiful life & world for all of us," the actor said. "All in this together."

Bridges previously encouraged people to vote while sharing his cancer diagnosis.

"I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma," the star wrote on Instagram. "Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

"I'm profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends," he said. "Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together."

Bridges is known for such films as The Big Lebowski, Crazy Heart and True Grit. He will star in an FX series adaptation of Thomas Perry novel The Old Man.