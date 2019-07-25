Jeff Bridges to star in FX drama 'The Old Man'

Actor Jeff Bridges attends the premiere of "Only the Brave" in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Jeff Bridges participates in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing him in the forecourt of TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's) in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Jeff Bridges is set to star in a new FX drama called "The Old Man." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges has signed on to star in a new TV drama called The Old Man, FX said Thursday.

Variety reported the show is based on Thomas Perry's book by the same name and will follow Bridges as he plays Dan Chase, a former CIA operative living off the grid when an assassin tries to hunt him down.

"Jeff Bridges is an iconic, extraordinary actor and to have him as the star of this series is an incredible moment for FX," Nick Grad, co-president of original programming for FX Entertainment, said in a statement. "Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine have delivered an amazing pilot script and Jeff is perfect for the role of Dan Chase. We're also happy to be working with Warren Littlefield, with whom we've had such a terrific partnership on Fargo, along with our partners at Fox 21."

Bridges, 69, is known for his film roles in Hell or High Water, The Giver, Crazy Heart, True Grit, Seabiscuit,The Big Lebowski , The Fisher King and TRON.