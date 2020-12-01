Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber hopes to have "a little tribe" of kids with his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

The 26-year-old singer discussed his plans to have children with Baldwin, 24, during Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Bieber said he wants to have as many kids as possible with Baldwin, a model.

"I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," the star said. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

"I think she wants to have a few, at least two or three," he added.

Bieber said he and Baldwin are waiting to have children until Baldwin accomplishes more of her goals.

"There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman," he said. "I think she's just not ready yet, and I think that's okay."

Bieber also discussed the road trip he and Baldwin took during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We definitely enjoyed ourselves. Got to travel across North America. We went all the way home to Canada on the bus," he said. "It was a good time."

During the trip, Bieber had a scary experience where his jet ski broke and the boat sent to retrieve him also broke down. Bieber had to swim to safety in freezing cold water.

"It was dangerous," he said.

Bieber and Baldwin married in September 2018 and had a second wedding with family and friends in October 2019. The couple danced together in Baldwin's first TikTok video in March.

Bieber released the song "Monster" with Shawn Mendes in November.