Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are voicing their love for each other on their second wedding anniversary.

The 28-year-old singer and 38-year-old actress marked the occasion Tuesday by dedicating sweet posts to each other on Instagram.

Jonas shared two photos from his wedding ceremony to Chopra at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, and praised the actress in the caption.

"Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you," he wrote.

Chopra posted a photo of herself and Jonas holding hands during a walk in London.

"Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas," she captioned the post.

Jonas and Chopra had two wedding ceremonies, one Christian and one Hindu, in December 2018. Chopra said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2019 that the celebrations took place over three days.

"One Indian ceremony and one Western Christian ceremony. And one day of pre-rituals, which we have in the Hindu wedding," she said.

Chopra later said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that getting married in India was Jonas' idea.

"Actually, I wanted to get married in some private island away from everything," the actress said before stating that planning the private island wedding was stressful.

"Nick just said, 'Why aren't we doing this in India? Should't I be taking my bride from her home?'" she added.

Jonas and Chopra celebrated the second anniversary of their first date in May. Chopra marked the occasion by sharing a photo from their first date to a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

"2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here's to many more date nights," she wrote.

Chopra will star in the upcoming Netflix films We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. In November, she appeared in a trailer for We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez and co-starring Boyd Holbrook, Christian Slater and YaYa Gosselin.