Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, has died at the age of 28.

Bobby Brown Jr. was discovered dead inside his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, authorities confirmed to CNN.

The Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed Bobby Brown Jr.'s death to People magazine. A cause of death has not been announced.

Officers had responded to a call for a medical emergency when Bobby Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul play is not suspected.

Bobby Brown Sr.'s agent Nick Szatmari said the singer had no comment on his son's death.

Bobby Brown Jr. was the half brother of Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died at the age of 22 in 2015. Bobby Brown Sr. shared Bobbi Kristina Brown with his ex-wife Whitney Houston who died at the age of 48 in 2012.

Bobbi Kristina Brown was discovered facedown and unresponsive in the bathtub of her Georgia home that she shared with her partner Nick Gordon. An autopsy indicted that her death was caused by complications related to drugs and immersion in water.

Gordon was found liable in the wrongful death case of Bobbi Kristina Brown, however, Gordon died at the age of 30 in January from a drug overdose.